Microsoft has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available from day one of its release on its subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

It will be available on both Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC Game Pass.

“We will have a special Xbox Games Showcase followed by Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 Direct on June 9, 2024, at 10am PT, where we’ll share even more details on what’s coming in this all-new Call of Duty,” said Megan Spurr, Senior Community Lead at Xbox Game Pass on a Microsoft blogpost.

The Xbox Game Pass was introduced back in 2017 and the service costs A$18.95 per month in Australia.

The announcement that the next Call of Duty will be available on the subscription service as soon as it is released by Microsoft might likely boost membership numbers of the service.

The exact release date of the game hasn’t yet been revealed and details are slowly trickling in as to what that game would look entail.

Microsoft has released a live-action trailer for Black Ops 6. It features depictions of Bill Clinton, Margaret Thatcher, George H. W. Bush and Saddam Hussein, leading to speculation that it will be set during the 1990s Gulf War. More details will become available on June 9.

Microsoft’s A$103.21 billion mega acquisition of Activision Blizzard finally closed last year, meaning some of the biggest gaming franchises, including Call of Duty became the property of Xbox.

In other news related to its gaming division, earlier this month we reported that Microsoft was closing three game studios and absorbing a fourth.

It will close Tokyo studio Tango Gameworks, Texas-based Arkane Austin and Canadian developer Alpha Dog Studios. Wisconsin-based Roundhouse Games will be absorbed into Elder Scrolls Online developer ZeniMax Online Studios.

Microsoft has not said how many jobs will be cut due to the closures, all of which are being made at subsidiary Bethesda which Microsoft acquired for A$11.4 billion in 2020.