Microsoft has confirmed that a bug is affecting multiple Windows OS versions and for now can only be tackled manually while the company is still working on a patch.

The bug has appeared as a result of a January 2025 security update and is impacting the audio on systems running Windows 11 and Windows 10 OS.

Affected PCs have seen the sounds on their systems become non-functional once the latest security update has been installed.

“After installing this security update, you might experience issues with USB audio devices. You are more likely to experience this issue if you are using a USB 1.0 audio driver-based DAC in your audio setup,” Microsoft said in a statement to Digital Trends.

For now, Windows Latest recommended plugging your audio component directly into your PC instead of through the DAC as a possible fix for the solution.

Microsoft has said that it is working on a permanent fix and will release it in a future update.

The news of this bug comes as ChannelNews reported earlier this month that getting the latest Windows 11 security and AI update is no longer be optional as Microsoft has now decided to make it a mandatory automatic update for consumer PCs.

Since October 2024, it’s been available as an optional upgrade. However, starting January 16, 2025, that is no longer the case.

That latest update brought with it several changes for those using Windows 11 OS including support for USB4’s 80Gbps option, Bluetooth LE Audio for hearing aids, and Energy Saver controls. Unfortunately, it also brought with it this audio bug.