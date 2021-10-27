Microsoft Corporation has delivered strong results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The tech giant said its revenue was US$45.3 billion, an increased of 22 per cent from the previous year, while its Operating income was US$20.2 billion, also an increase of 27 per cent.

The company’s net income stood at was $20.5 billion GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and $17.2 billion non-GAAP, an increased 48 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

“Digital technology is a deflationary force in an inflationary economy, “said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft.

“Businesses – small and large – can improve productivity and the affordability of their products and services by building tech intensity.

“The Microsoft Cloud delivers the end-to-end platforms and tools organisations need to navigate this time of transition and change.”

“We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with our Microsoft Cloud generating US$20.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36 per cent year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

The company said the Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 18 per cent driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 23 per cent.

“Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 10 per cent and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 54.1 million

Even LinkedIn revenue had increased 42 per cent driven by Marketing Solutions growth of 61 per cent.

“Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 31 per cent driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 48 per cent.

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $17 billion and increased 31 per cent as well as Server products and cloud services revenue increased 35 per cent driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 50 per cent.