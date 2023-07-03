Microsoft employees have been slamming CEO Satya Nadella over a message he shared regarding a “landmark year” at the company, with executives withholding raises, and 10,000 layoffs announced as they try to salvage a $69 billion dollar acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

He praised the accomplishment’s of the company through an internal message, on the day of the company’s 2023 fiscal year.

“As we approach the end of FY23, I want to express my sincere appreciation to everyone working hard across the company for a strong close.”

“The innovation and creativity you continue to show have made this a landmark year not just for Microsoft, but for our customers, partners, and communities around the world.”

This message arose through despises of employees affected by the cost-cutting moves Microsoft are applying, including the fact that full-time employees won’t receive salary hikes this year, along with reportedly cutting back on bonuses and stock awards.

A federal judge’s ruling on FTC’s hope to block the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard is expected any day now, with an injunction could thwart the deal completely if granted.

One worker from Microsoft claimed receiving over 250 upvotes after stating that a “good way to show gratitude is to unfreeze pay rises,” also noting that Microsoft executives that are responsible for the decision are millionaires.

“Here employees take pay cuts as our company and leadership make record profits. It’s not right, no other way to look at it,” said another employee who received over 100 votes of approval.

A third employee said, “I wonder where the record profits come from? For myself, I don’t feel privileged at all for working here.”

The “vast majority” of employees reacting to Satya’s post gave positive feedback, however half of the comments were negative.

With a global workforce of over 200,000 employees, shares have reached a record high this year, and were driven by investor optimism over the investment in OpenAI, with stocks rising over 42% since January.

Back in April, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood claimed the company were expecting $54.85 billion to $55.85 billion in revenue for the 4th and final quarter this year.

A leaked internal survey from earlier this month indicated 47% of employees said they would stay working for Microsoft if they received a comparable offer from a rival firm.

