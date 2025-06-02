Home > Latest News > Microsoft Adds Bold, Italic and Markdown Support to Notepad

Microsoft Adds Bold, Italic and Markdown Support to Notepad

By | 2 Jun 2025

Microsoft has given its Notepad app a major overhaul by introducing text formatting features that bring it closer to a modern writing tool.

Available now to Windows 11 users in the Canary and Dev Channels, the new version introduces bold and italic styling, hyperlinks, lists, and support for Markdown.

A new formatting toolbar now sits at the top of the app, giving users quick access to text styling and structure tools.

According to Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead for Microsoft’s Windows inbox apps, users can also toggle between a visual Markdown view and raw syntax, catering to both writers and developers.

Formatting can be cleared with one click, and those who prefer Notepad in its traditional plain-text form can disable formatting entirely in the app’s settings.

This update follows several enhancements to Notepad over the past year, including spell check, autocorrect, and even AI-powered features like text summarisation and generation for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

Once a tool mainly for coders and quick notes, Notepad is now evolving into a versatile writing tool, especially with with Markdown and AI introduced.

It comes after Microsoft retired WordPad last year, potentially positioning the modernised Notepad as its successor.

Notepad’s formatting update is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders and is expected to reach all users later this year.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Google Plans Appeal of Antitrust Ruling Against Search Engine Dominance
Xbox Handheld Delayed as Microsoft Focuses on Windows Gaming
Microsoft Leads Global Takedown of Infamous Malware Tool Behind Cyber Attacks
Microsoft Fires Engineer After Israel Protest Amid Allegations of Internal Censorship
Microsoft Employee Disrupts CEO’s Keynote With Israel Protest
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Nescafe Sales Surge as Cost-of-Living Pressures Drive Coffee Drinkers Away from Cafes
Latest News
/
June 2, 2025
/
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Expected to Feature Larger Battery
Latest News
/
June 2, 2025
/
Aussies Set to Splash $10.5 Billion in Tech and Retail Bargain Hunt
Latest News
/
June 2, 2025
/
Mobile Game Developers Set for Billions in Additional Revenue Following Apple Court Ruling
Latest News
/
June 2, 2025
/
Samsung Ordered to Pay $169M in Maxell Patent Dispute
Latest News
/
June 2, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nescafe Sales Surge as Cost-of-Living Pressures Drive Coffee Drinkers Away from Cafes
Latest News
/
June 2, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Rising coffee prices and cost-of-living pressures are driving Australian consumers away from cafes toward home brewing, with instant coffee experiencing...
Read More