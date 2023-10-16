After an almost two-year-long battle against antitrust regulators and rivals, Microsoft’s purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard was approved, but now the real work will begin.

The $69 billion deal, formerly blocked at one time by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, is one of the largest tech transactions in history, but now Xbox CEO Phil Spencer must work out how to make Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard worth it.

Spencer is banking on that after years of trailing behind rival Sony’s PlayStation, Activision’s collection of popular game titles will offer Microsoft a opportunity to play catch up.

“His job really just starts today,” said analyst Gil Luria, technology strategist at D.A. Davidson, after the deal’s closure.

“All he’s been doing is preparing for today, where he actually gets to integrate the business.”

With the merger secured, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is departing but will support the transition until 2024.

Microsoft will have its hands full cleaning up Activision Blizzard’s image and work environment after the gaming company experienced a flurry in harassment charges, unequal pay for women, and worker protests.

“It is a new day for workers at Activision Blizzard,” said Communications Workers of America President Claude Cummings Jr.

“Over two years ago, workers at Activision Blizzard’s studios captured the country’s attention through walkouts and other protests over discrimination, sexual harassment, pay inequity, and other issues they were facing on the job,” Cummings Jr. said.

“Their efforts to form unions were met with illegal retaliation and attempts to delay and block union elections. Now, these workers are free to join our union through a fair process, without interference from management.”

According to Luria, Microsoft had little choice if it sought to be a player in the gaming industry and competitive with Sony and the PlayStation platform.

“They need to have a much more robust content offering,” Luria said.

However, “in retrospect, they should have read the writing on the wall in terms of the difficulty of closing the deal,” Luria said.

The merger will be a challenging one, with Microsoft’s ability to integrate Activision’s business, the key to success.

It’s also not certain, with Microsoft’s history with acquisitions being a mixed bag, according to George Jijiashvili, senior principal analyst at research and advisory firm Omdia.

After last year’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, Microsoft’s two game releases, Redfall and Starfield, had lukewarm reactions, Jijiashvili said.

“However, with globally popular game franchises such as Call of Duty now under its wing, the company is strategically much better positioned.”

Preparing for the challenges ahead, Spencer sent a welcome email to Activision employees, saying he would like to “reiterate that we hold ourselves to a high bar in delivering the most inclusive and welcoming experiences for players, creators, and employees.”