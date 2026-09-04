Michi is expanding its Prestige Series in Australia with the launch of the P430 preamplifier and S430 stereo power amplifier, offering buyers a dedicated separates alternative to the existing X430 integrated amplifier.

Both components will arrive in Australia during October, priced at $5,499 each.

The P430 (below) is designed to preserve signal integrity through a balanced architecture, multi-stage low-noise power regulation and carefully managed grounding.

At its centre is an eight-channel ESS Sabre ES9028PRO digital-to-analogue converter supported by advanced clocking and jitter-control technology.

Digital connectivity includes three coaxial and three optical inputs, alongside PC-USB with support for DSD256. The P430 is also Roon Tested and offers Bluetooth with aptX HD and AAC.

An HDMI ARC connection allows the preamplifier to be integrated with a television, while its analogue inputs include balanced XLR, three RCA line-level connections and a moving-magnet phono stage for turntables.

Dual balanced XLR and dual RCA outputs enable conventional preamp and power-amplifier configurations or more complex bi-amplified systems. Michi has also included coaxial and optical digital outputs, a separate line-level output and two mono subwoofer connections.

The matching S430 power amplifier (below) delivers a claimed 230 watts per channel into eight ohms, rising to 390 watts per channel into four ohms. Its high-current design is intended to maintain control when driving more demanding loudspeakers.

Power is supplied by an oversized toroidal transformer manufactured in-house, combined with high-capacitance energy storage and protection circuitry intended to maintain reliability under heavy loads.

Connections include balanced XLR and RCA inputs, precision five-way speaker terminals and a 12V trigger. An automatic power-off function is also included.

A front-mounted TFT screen can display selectable VU meters or a spectrum analyser, matching the visual design of other Prestige Series components.

The new models join the X430 integrated amplifier and Q430 CD player.

The Prestige range uses engineering principles developed for Michi’s more expensive Reference Series but is positioned as a more accessible entry point into the company’s high-end audio portfolio.