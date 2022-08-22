Jobs in the metaverse are already drying up, with new monthly job postings that mention ‘virtual reality’ dropping off sharply.

Across all industries, job ads that reference ‘virtual reality” in the title dropped 81 per cent between April and June, according to work trend researcher Revelio Labs.

This fallout mirrors a wider drop in tech jobs across the board, as major corporations in the space slow hirings.

Meta Platforms, whose rebranding from Facebook last year resulted in an initial spike in related job ads, announced recently it was “slowing the pace” of investments and being “more deliberate” in hiring.

This follows “short-lived hype from the demand side,” Revelio Labs economist Jin Yan said.

“While Meta’s increased focus on the metaverse was highly publicised through its high profile announcement, other companies have quietly ramped up their hiring efforts for VR talent.

“In a surprising turn of events, Accenture has put out more VR related job postings than Meta since October 2021.”