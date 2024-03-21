Meta Platforms, Microsoft, X and Match Group have joined Epic Games’ protest, asking a federal judge to reject Apple’s plan for opening its App Store to outside payment options.

According to a Bloomberg report, the technology companies said Apple’s plan “comports with neither the letter nor the spirit” of a 2021 ruling which found the company was in violation of California unfair competition laws and wanted Apple to allow app developers to direct users to their own payment systems.

The companies said that Apple’s plan imposes new restrictions on app developers which ensure that the price competition that the injunction was designed to promote will never transpire.

Last week Epic Games, in its long-running antitrust Epic demanded that Apple be held in contempt, as reported by ChannelNews.

Bloomberg said that Apple’s nine pages and 2,900 word plan describes “dozens of requirements and limitations to which developers must adhere to be eligibl e to include an external purchase link within their apps,” according to the filing from Meta, Microsoft, X and Match.

Apple previously said it is complying with the court order while continuing to protect the privacy and security of its app store users, it said

Although the company is allowing app makers to include an outside link to alternative payment systems, the report said that it is still attempting to collect a 12% or 27% revenue share from developers that opt out of the system.

The case is Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc., 20-cv-05640, US District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).