Seven years after behemoths Universal Music Group (UMG) and Facebook cut a licensing deal that allowed the latter access to the former’s music and publishing catalogues, the goalposts have shifted.

Facebook is now Meta. And artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a cataclysmic tech development that will change the world forever. AI is of huge concern to creatives of all types, be they songwriters, musicians, producers, painters, graphic designers, authors or editors, and to companies like UMG that trade in beats, chords, raps, lyrics and melodies.

While AI can already produced generic “library” music, it is not at a point where it can create pop songs that are better than what humans are producing. But the rate at which AI is becoming more sophisticated is triggering the warning lights.

UMG represents the likes of Taylor Swift, Sting, Adele, Billie Eilish, U2, Drake, Justin Bieber and Elton John.

Acknowledging the new playing field, Meta and UMG have just reconfigured their arrangement, and AI is on the menu.

“The new agreement reflects the two companies’ shared commitment to protecting human creators and artistry, including ensuring that artists and songwriters are compensated fairly,” said a statement from UMG.

“As part of their multifaceted partnership, Meta and UMG will continue working together to address, among other things, unauthorised AI-generated content that could affect artists and songwriters.”

The global, multi-year agreement “will further evolve the creative and commercial opportunities for UMG artists and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) songwriters across Meta’s global network of platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Horizon, Threads and, for the first time, WhatsApp”.

Michael Nash, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Universal Music Group, said: “Since our landmark 2017 agreement, Meta has consistently demonstrated its commitment to artists and songwriters by helping to amplify the importance music holds across its global network of engaged communities and platforms, creating new opportunities and applications where music amplifies and leads engagement and conversations.

“We are delighted that Meta shares our artist-centric vision for respecting human creativity and compensating artists and songwriters fairly. We look forward to continuing to work together to address unauthorised AI-generated content that could affect artists and songwriters, so that UMG can continue to protect their rights both now and in the future.”