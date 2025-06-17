Meta and Oakley have offically teased the launch of their collaborative smart glasses, scheduled for announcement on Friday, June 20, through a new Instagram account and coordinated social media campaign.

The announcement comes via the newly created @oakleymeta Instagram account, which posted a teaser video featuring both company logos in branding similar to the existing Ray-Ban Meta glasses partnership.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram’s official account, and Oakley all shared the clip across their social channels, confirming the collaboration’s legitimacy.

The teaser aligns with earlier Bloomberg reports indicating Meta was developing smart glasses based on Oakley’s Sphaera model, targeting cyclists and athletes in what appears to be a challenge to GoPro’s dominance in the action sports camera market.

Unlike Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which position the camera on the frame’s side, the Oakley version is expected to feature a centrally located camera for improved action capture.

This design modification suggests optimisation for sports and athletic activities requiring hands-free recording capabilities.

Meta’s web store displays a banner with identical text from the teaser, ”The next evolution arrives June 20”, along with signup options for product updates, news, and innovations.

The coordinated marketing approach across multiple platforms indicates a significant product launch rather than a limited announcement.

The collaboration leverages the existing relationship between Oakley and Ray-Ban through their shared parent company EssilorLuxottica, which already partners with Meta on the successful Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses line.

The Oakley variant represents an expansion into sports-focused wearable technology.

The sports-oriented smart glasses could position Meta to compete directly with action camera manufacturers while expanding the smart glasses market beyond general consumers to specialised athletic applications.

The June 20 announcement will likely reveal specific features, pricing, and availability for the Oakley Meta glasses.

The timing suggests Meta is accelerating its wearable technology roadmap, building on the Ray-Ban collaboration’s success while targeting new market segments through brand partnerships with different styles and functional orientations.

The announcement represents Meta’s continued investment in augmented reality and wearable computing as the company pursues its metaverse strategy through practical, consumer-oriented hardware products.