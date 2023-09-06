HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Latest News > Meta And LG Partner Up For 2025 VR Headset

Meta And LG Partner Up For 2025 VR Headset

By | 6 Sep 2023

Meta have reportedly partnered with LG to create an improved sequel to the Meta Quest, in order to match Apple’s Vision Pro, which has been claimed to be super popular by the company.

Originally, the deal between Meta and LG was for OLED microdisplays, but now it’s been expanded to include parts from other companies, batteries from LG and other components from LG Innotek.

The VR headset will reportedly arrive in 2025 for around $2,000 USD. The Quest Pro was launched at $1,500 and dropped to $1,000. Both of these prices fall way below the $3,500 USD price point for Apple’s “spatial computer,” expected to launch in 2024.

There isn’t any information yet regarding improvements on the new device, however it’s been stated OLED microdisplays will boost the resolution. Meta are usually open regarding VR tech so it’s quite possible more information will be revealed prior to 2025.

In other news, the Meta Quest 3 will arrive shortly for $500 USD. The company have noted they’re working on an even cheaper headset for 2024, and it won’t be part of the LG deal.



