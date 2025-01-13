Two of the world’s largest tech companies, Meta and Amazon, are rolling back their diversity initiatives when it comes to hiring and even choosing suppliers that they work with, citing possible legal challenges to some of their policies.

In a memo to staff about its decision, which affects, hiring, supplier and training efforts, Meta cited a “shifting legal and policy landscape” and that “discrimination should not be tolerated or promoted on the basis of inherent characteristics.”

“The term “DEI” has also become charged, in part because it is understood by some as a practice that suggests preferential treatment of some groups over others,” Meta explained in its memo.

It noted that it has previously ended representation goals for women and ethnic minorities in the company, stating that having these goals “can create the impression that decisions are being made based on race or gender.”

Meta is also sunsetting its supplier diversity programs and instead focusing on supporting SMEs, while it also pledged to end “equity and inclusion training programs” and instead focus on mitigating bias within teams.

Another tech major, Amazon, also recently said that it was “winding down outdated programs and materials” related to representation and inclusion, aiming to complete the process by the end of last year.

About 7000 of Amazon’s 1.6 million workers globally are believed to be based in Australia, spread across offices, warehouses, fulfilment centres and delivery fleets.

“Rather than have individual groups build programs, we are focusing on programs with proven outcomes — and we also aim to foster a more truly inclusive culture,” wrote Candi Castleberry, Amazon’s VP of inclusive experiences and technology in a note, according to Bloomberg.

As ChannelNews has previously reported on the subject, big retailers and suppliers in Australia in 2025 are expected to cut down on diversity management programmes when hiring and instead focus on those most ‘fit’ for the role rather than those who check a diversity box.