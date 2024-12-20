Home > Latest News > Merry Xmas, We Will Be Back In The New Year & Occasionally During The Break

Merry Xmas, We Will Be Back In The New Year & Occasionally During The Break

By | 20 Dec 2024

2024 has been a very tough year for the consumer electronics audio and appliance industry, while this is our last newsletter for 2024, we will be back on January 6th with full on the grounds coverage of CES 2025.

We will also keep posting stories on the ChannelNews web site as they break over the holiday period. 

For retailers and suppliers 2025 is a big unknown with interest rates, inflation and a falling US dollar set to impact the market.

At ChannelNews we have witnessed a significant lift in readers with the average readership of stories now over the 1.1 million a month mark.

Close to 800,000 unique individuals now get their industry news from this site with over 93% coming in directly to the site.

Unlike our competitors we have not been impacted by Google and social media algorithm changes that are impaction not only main news site but smaller technology sites, due to key decisions we made 15 years ago to not embrace or chase traffic from Google.

Instead, we let our editorial content do the talking with our exposure of questionable operators in the industry, our analysis of the fall and rise of retailers profits and the changes impacting the industry delivering over 250,000 new readers to ChannelNews, the new audience included new suppliers to the industry, analysts and people looking for intelligence on the state of the CE, appliance and audio industries.

This week were first with the sale of Vox International and the possible impact on the audio market.

On behalf of everyone at ChannelNews we wish you a very happy Christmas and hope you have a great 2025.



