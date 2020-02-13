Melbourne E-Sports Open Tournaments Announced

ESL and promoters TEG Live have announced two premier e-sports tournaments to be held at Melbourne & Olympic Parks across August 22-23 – the League of Legends Oceanic Pro League (OPL) Finals and ESL Pro Tour: Warcraft III.

The OPL Finals will headline an expanded Margaret Court Arena stage in 2020, following last year’s intense finals, which saw dark horses Mammoth Eaters claim the title.

Tickets for the Melbourne E-Sports Open go on sale at 10am AEDT, Friday, February 14 via Ticketek or the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) website.

Ticket options are Melbourne E-Sports Open Ground Pass Single-Day ($25) and Weekend ($39). Melbourne E-Sports Open 2020 ticket holders will gain access to a first come, first serve unreserved general admission section of Rod Laver Arena for IEM Melbourne.

Those who want guaranteed access to watch IEM Melbourne can purchase arena tickets including IEM Single-Day ticket ($69), IEM Weekend ($139), Weekend Premium ($229) and Global Elite ($999).

A new addition to MEO is an ESL Pro Tour Masters level Warcraft III: Reforged tournament, which will see international players compete in the classic e-sports title on a dedicated second stage within Margaret Court Arena.

Inside Rod Laver Arena, the recently announced IEM Melbourne 2020 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament will feature over both days, with the world’s best players competing for a prize pool of US$250,000.

According to Tim McGregor, TEG Live managing director, the inclusion of Intel Extreme Masters at this year’s Melbourne E-Sports Open was a real coup for the event.

“We are delighted to have Intel Extreme Masters headlining this year’s Melbourne E-Sports Open, featuring major international teams and a large global audience,” McGregor continued.

“The original vision for Melbourne E-Sports Open was to be the biggest e-sports festival in Australasia, and in just its third edition, we have realised that ambition.”

“For this year’s event, we’ve expanded ticketing tiers, making the festival more accessible for everyone and will also be providing a range of different activities for the whole family, making it an event not to be missed.”

Elsewhere across the precinct, the JB Hi-Fi Game On Zone will return to Melbourne Arena, featuring the latest in AAA releases, VR experiences and e-sports activities. Also returning to the Grand Slam Oval this year is The Monster, which is the southern hemisphere’s largest inflatable obstacle course.

“JB Hi-Fi are excited to be part of what has become Australia’s largest e-sports event, now in our 3rd year, the JB Hi-Fi Game On Zone in Melbourne Arena will be bigger again, featuring the biggest gaming brands, first-to-play titles, fully interactive hands-on freeplay experiences, and exclusive show offers for attendees,” said Richard Murray, JB Hi-Fi Group CEO.

“Die-hard fans, along with their families, will find something that excites them over the weekend,” added Nick Vanzetti, ESL senior vice-president, Asia-Pacific Japan.

“To be able to bring every format of e-sports – from open, casual tournaments, right through to the world’s best under one roof, has always been the goal of the Melbourne E-Sports Open, and this year we’ve finally been able to achieve that – this will be the biggest e-sports event ever held in Australia, with something for everyone.”