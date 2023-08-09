Amazon is set to construct a new “fulfillment centre” in Melbourne, run by advanced robots, due to a total Australian investment of $8.4 billion to date. Hoping for completion in 2025, the site will be at the AustralianSuper owned Craigieburn Logistics Estate, in northern Melbourne, and is set to house 25 million smaller items sold on Amazon.com.au.

The site is expected to cover around 209,000sqm over four levels, five times the size of Melbourne’s Federation Square, becoming the largest warehouse ever built in Australia, and will be larger than the western Sydney site by 9,000sqm.

This will be the seventh Australian Amazon site, following the success of the first launched robotic site last year, doubling the company’s operational local footprint.

Once it has become fully operational, it’s expected to create around 2,000 local jobs, and take Australian staff size to around 9,000.

This investment is the latest underlining the growing threat Amazon has posed to local Aussie retailers since it first set up here in 2017, offering over 200 million products, across 31 categories, with growing numbers of Aussies signing up to Amazon Prime delivery and streaming service.

Analyst Ben Gilbert said in May that investors are underestimating the impact US online retail, especially this giant, has in Australia, with plans to grown its market volumes by over $5 billion. He noted Amazon’s volumes would be close to $5 billion this year, which is up 25%, and was expected to rise by over $5.5 billion by next year.