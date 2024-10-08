The latest issue of Smarthouse magazine is live, and it’s a bumper edition, with 164 pages of news and reviews. And plenty of high quality imagery that showcase products up close and in a natural home setting.

There has been so much happening in the consumer electronics sphere over the last couple of months – from new AI smartphones and earbuds that double as hearing aids, to vacuums that lift themselves over obstacles and sleek, in-cabinet kitchen appliances – that the only way to stay ahead of the game was to go big.

Our cover star is Kim Kardashian (top), who has launched the Beats X Kim headphones.

Editor David Richards returned to Berlin for the latest instalment of IFA. This is Europe’s biggest consumer electronics show, and anyone reporting on it will cover many tens of kilometres getting around the convention halls.

We have numerous stories and spreads about the latest gadgets unveiled at IFA 24.

Some are already available in Australia, others will be released in coming months, and for some products it will be a wait-and-see situation, as manufacturers first gauge the response in other markets.

You’ll find stories about wearables and hearables including the Samsung Galaxy Ring, new smartphones including the Google Pixel 9, and Cygnett’s new range of accessories.

You can also read about Marshall’s new portable speakers, Olimpia Splendid’s new air conditioner (no external unit required) and Electrolux’s new range of premium AEG cooking appliances.

You can read the latest Smarthouse issue here.