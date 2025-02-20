Home > Latest News > Meet Motorola’s New Super Cheap, High-Specced Phones

Meet Motorola’s New Super Cheap, High-Specced Phones

By | 20 Feb 2025
Motorola has announced two sub $230 handsets with features you might not see on phones costing hundreds more.

The new moto g05 and moto g15 defy the expectations around cheap-and-cheerful handsets with features such as a high capacity 5,200 milliampere battery, NFC for tap-and-pay, fast turbo charging, and a high resolution 50MP camera system.

“The moto g series has always pushed the boundaries of what was expected from a mid-tier device, and here we are leveling up the design, security and features on offer, ensuring more Australians have access to the best tech,” says Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola, ANZ.

“We have taken time and consideration when crafting these devices, to ensure they offer innovations that Australians want, with the moto g15’s impressive 50MP camera complemented by an ultrawide lens, that allows 4×3 more of the scene in the frame than a standard lens.

“For the moto g05, we have introduced tap to pay and tap to share, meaning one of our most affordable offerings now has the level of convenience one would expect from a premium device.”

The moto g05 sports the 50MP quad pixel camera system with up to 12GB of RAM available with RAM boost. It has a 6.7-inch display.

Motorola says the big 5200mAh battery delivers 600 hours of standby, 39 hours of talk, 70 hours of music playback and 19 hours of video playback.

It has a vegan leather finish, the big 5200 mAh battery, tap to pay, tap to share, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It costs $179 RRP.

The slightly more expensive moto g15 has a 6.72-inch full HD+ 2400×1080 pixel display that you can view in outdoors sunlight.

The high-resolution screen is designed to offer a cinematic experience.

It has stereo speakers with Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos, TurboPwer charging, the 50MP camera system and 5200mAH battery.

It too offers tap to pay and tap to share.

It costs $229 RRP.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
