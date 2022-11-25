HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Medibank Hacker Blog Disappears, Might Return: Expert

Medibank Hacker Blog Disappears, Might Return: Expert

By | 25 Nov 2022

The dark web blog of Russian cybercriminals leaking sensitive Medibank customer data has suddenly disappeared, but experts sweat that they might return.

On Sunday, the hacker group – which authorities had linked to Russia, and which is believed to be connected to the REvil ransomware organization – published 1,500 health claim records before going offline, leaving everyone scratching their heads.

“Leak sites drop offline all the time, but usually come back online within a few days,” said Brett Callow, threat analyst at Emsisoft.

“Usually, but not always. Occasionally, they drop offline and remain offline.”

“That happened to REvil’s initial site after the operation was seemingly disrupted by law enforcement. The bottom line is that we can’t read too much into this. It could be something or it could be nothing.”

The site seemingly disappeared between Monday and Tuesday, Australian time, and has not returned since.

The file server where leaked Medibank files were linked from the blog has remained online.

The group posted records related to claims on chronic conditions such as heart disease, as well as the patient details of people with cancer, dementia, mental health conditions and infections.

It was the fifth dump of files since Medibank refused to pay the US$10m (AU$15m) ransom.

“As I’ve said before, you cannot trust a criminal,” Medibank’s CEO David Koczkar had previously said.

Before their last dump, 123 customer claims associated with terminating pregnancies, mental health issues, and drug and alcohol use were posted on the blog, along with hundreds of customers’ personal details including names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses and gender.

While the site has been taken offline to provide momentary respite to customers, experts warn that they might return.

Medibank had posted a customer notice of eligible data breach for the attack on November 11th. Since then, the website does not seem to have any updates.

According to the Guardian, a spokesperson for the Australian federal police (AFP) cited ongoing investigation into the hack but refused to comment further.


334009

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Bunnings Tops YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings
Medibank CEO: Rejecting Ransom Demand “Right Thing To Do”
COMMENT:Why State & Federal Governments Need To Act Over CE Data Capture
Medibank Hackers Just Leaked Your Data
Medibank Data Will Be Published In Next 24 Hours, Hackers Warn
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Shuts Popular Wickr Me Messaging App
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/
Netflix Plans First PC Game
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/
Harvey Norman Still Riddled With Governance & Transparency Issues After AGM
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/
16,000 Teslas Recalled In Oz
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/
Amazon To Invest Billions In Cinema
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Shuts Popular Wickr Me Messaging App
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon has announced it will be closing end-to-end encrypted messaging app Wickr Me, a popular tool for journalists and criminals...
Read More