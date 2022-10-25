HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Medibank Hack Much Bigger Than First Reported

Medibank Hack Much Bigger Than First Reported

By | 25 Oct 2022

Medibank has revealed in a “distressing development” that many more Australians were impacted by the health insurer’s recent hack than first revealed.

Medibank wrote in a note to the ASX this morning that “it has become clear that the criminal has taken data that now includes Medibank customer data, in addition to that of ahm and international student customers.”

Medibank said it has received a series of additional files from the criminal, including a file of a further 1,000 ahm policy records – including personal and health claims data, and files which contain some Medibank and additional ahm and international student customer data.

Medibank said, “given the complexity” of the data dump, it is too soon to determine the full extent of the customer data that has been stolen and the total number of customers who were affected.

Medibank will today announce a comprehensive customer support package, which will include 24/7 mental health and wellbeing support; support for customers who are in uniquely vulnerable positions; and access to specialist identity protection advice with IDCARE for all customers.

“I unreservedly apologise to our customers who have been the victims of this serious crime,” Medibank CEO David Koczkar said.

“As we continue to uncover the breadth and gravity of this crime, we recognise that these developments will be distressing for our customers, our people and the community – as it is to me.

“This is a malicious attack that has been committed by criminals with a view of causing maximum fear and damage, especially to the most vulnerable members of our community.

“We continue to work closely with the agencies of the Federal Government, including the ongoing criminal investigation into this matter. We thank them for their ongoing support and assistance.”

Medibank said it will continue to provide “regular, transparent updates.”


