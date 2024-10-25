Home > Latest News > McIntosh Unveils New PS1K Subwoofer

McIntosh Unveils New PS1K Subwoofer

By | 25 Oct 2024
McIntosh PS1K

McIntosh, distributed in Australia by Synergy Audio Visual, has released its new PS1K Subwoofer.

The PS1K features two 13-inch McIntosh-designed drivers which use the company’s proprietary Low Distortion High Performance (LD/HP) Magnetic Circuit Design.

The company claims that this structure can reduce distortion and improve power handling, while the multi-layer carbon fibre cones resist flex even at high outputs, which is expected to result in superior clarity and rigidity.

The drivers are powered by dual 500-watt Class D amplifiers, which output combined 1000 watts of power.

McIntosh PS1K

 

The PS1K can be used with any high-end system and provides several input and output options for easy integration with stereo or home theatre setups.

With balanced and unbalanced subwoofer connections, adjustable filters, and parametric EQ, the PS1K can be tuned to suit diverse environments and listening profiles.

The company has included its Power Guard and Sentry Monitor technologies to protect the sub from power surges.

The new subwoofer comes with a high-gloss black finish, carbon trim, and an aluminum base.

Weighing nearly 168 kilos, it includes glide feet for hard floors and spikes for carpets to support table placement.

McIntosh PS1K

 

The PS1K follows the bigger PS2K which was launched last year. The PS2K had four 13-inch drivers and a combined output that is double the new PS1K at 2,000 watts.

Pricing in Australia for the new PS1K is expected to be announced shortly, although an indication is its price in the US which is US$35,000 and would equate to approximately A$52,720.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
High-End McIntosh Audio Gear Coming To Oz
ELAC Debut Series Available In Oz
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple
What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming ‘Week’ Of Mac Announcements
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
Parisian Cinemas Get The Full Samsung Makeover
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
Motorola Cuts Razr 50 Deal With Optus: In-Store Today
Latest News
/
October 24, 2024
/
Samsung Brand Value Trumps Competition
Latest News
/
October 24, 2024
/
Pure Expands On Classic DAB+ Series With $150 Mini
Latest News
/
October 24, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple
What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming ‘Week’ Of Mac Announcements
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Although Apple itself hasn’t gone ahead and officially touted its upcoming event, one of its top execs – marketing VP...
Read More