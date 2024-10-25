McIntosh, distributed in Australia by Synergy Audio Visual, has released its new PS1K Subwoofer.

The PS1K features two 13-inch McIntosh-designed drivers which use the company’s proprietary Low Distortion High Performance (LD/HP) Magnetic Circuit Design.

The company claims that this structure can reduce distortion and improve power handling, while the multi-layer carbon fibre cones resist flex even at high outputs, which is expected to result in superior clarity and rigidity.

The drivers are powered by dual 500-watt Class D amplifiers, which output combined 1000 watts of power.

The PS1K can be used with any high-end system and provides several input and output options for easy integration with stereo or home theatre setups.

With balanced and unbalanced subwoofer connections, adjustable filters, and parametric EQ, the PS1K can be tuned to suit diverse environments and listening profiles.

The company has included its Power Guard and Sentry Monitor technologies to protect the sub from power surges.

The new subwoofer comes with a high-gloss black finish, carbon trim, and an aluminum base.

Weighing nearly 168 kilos, it includes glide feet for hard floors and spikes for carpets to support table placement.

The PS1K follows the bigger PS2K which was launched last year. The PS2K had four 13-inch drivers and a combined output that is double the new PS1K at 2,000 watts.

Pricing in Australia for the new PS1K is expected to be announced shortly, although an indication is its price in the US which is US$35,000 and would equate to approximately A$52,720.