Expanding on its range of ultra-premium audio solutions, McIntosh has announced the XCS1.5k, a top-of-the-line centre channel speaker that sports an almost A$60,000 price tag ($40,000 USD).

The boutique audio company has a history of releasing ultra-premium sound solutions, with the new speaker designed to be paired with its XRT2.1K and XRT1.1K floor standing speakers, which cost $130,000 USD (~A$193,000) and $60,000 (~A$89,000) respectively.

Now, whilst these price tags are indeed eye-watering, McIntosh designs it’s products to last, removing the need to customers to frequently upgrade to stay at the forefront of the premium audio space. The XCS1.5K is no different.

For your $60,000, you get a speaker with no less than 43 speaker drivers, made up of four 8-inch long-throw carbon fibre sandwich cone woofers, fourteen 2.5-inch aluminum midrange drivers and twenty-five ¾-inch dome tweeters.

Additionally, the drivers feature a crossover design with frequency points of 150Hz, 500Hz and 3kHz, which creates a wider field of sound.

It also has a tiltable design, with five preset angles that allow users to cater the sound to the room and own taste.

For those interested in bi/tri-wiring or bi/tri-amping McIntosh has fitted the XCS1.5K with three sets of solid cinch speaker binding posts, whilst built-in capacitors and inductors ensure that the speaker can support high-current requirements from amplifiers.

The new speaker can also handle up to 1,500 watts of input power and has an impedance of 8 ohms.

The XCS1.5K will be available in October from Authorized McIntosh Dealers for $40,000 USD (~A$ 59,461).