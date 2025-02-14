Home > Latest News > McIntosh Launches New Network Music Streamer

McIntosh Launches New Network Music Streamer

By | 14 Feb 2025

McIntosh, whose products in Australia are distributed by Synergy Audio Visual, has launched a new DS200 Streaming DAC network music streamer.

It is the first product launched from the brand ever since it was acquired by Bose in November last year.

The DS200 has both wired and wireless inputs, and supports several streaming protocols, and can even act as a preamplifier.

 

It features a quad balanced 8-channel, 32-bit digital-to-analog converter.

There are eight physical inputs in total, including two optical, two coaxial, USB audio, and HDMI ARC. It can decode PCM up to 32-bit/384kHz, native DSD up to DSD512, and DXD up to 384kHz.

It then outputs the converted signals through a set of balanced XLR or unbalanced RCA stereo jacks.

When connected to a TV via HDMI, the DS200 can convert multichannel Dolby and DTS formats into two-channel for playback via a traditional stereo setup.

 

The DS200’s wireless connections includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, including compatibility for Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect, and Spotify Connect. The DS200 is Roon Ready.

The device is also compatible with Google Assistant, allowing voice control for managing the audio setup.

The DS200 features a black glass front faceplate, rotary control knobs, an illuminated logo, and custom-machined aluminum end caps.

A Data IN port along with Power Control ports allow for integration with other McIntosh components.

An RS232 Control port is provided for further custom control needs with other compatible branded components. A wireless remote control is also included.

In Australia, the DS200 is priced at $8,995 and is now available for pre-orders.



