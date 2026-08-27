McIntosh has unveiled the CS7500, a premium two-channel streaming preamplifier designed to combine a dedicated network streamer and traditional preamp in one component.

The solid-state CS7500 supports Spotify Connect with Spotify Lossless, TIDAL Connect with TIDAL Max and Qobuz Connect, allowing music to stream directly from each service rather than through a connected phone.

It also supports Apple AirPlay, Google Cast and Bluetooth, including AAC, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive. Roon Ready and Roon Tested certification allows it to operate as an endpoint within a Roon audio system.

Its extensive physical connectivity includes two balanced, three unbalanced and one configurable moving-magnet or moving-coil phono input, alongside coaxial, optical, MCT, USB and HDMI ARC connections.

The HDMI input can convert Dolby and DTS multichannel formats into two-channel audio, allowing the CS7500 to improve television sound without requiring a separate home cinema receiver.

At its centre is a Quad Balanced eight-channel, 32-bit digital-to-analogue converter. USB playback supports PCM and DXD files up to 384kHz, plus native DSD formats up to DSD512. Network streaming and the coaxial and optical inputs support audio up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Two pairs of balanced and unbalanced variable outputs provide flexibility for different power amplifier arrangements. The second pair can instead connect one subwoofer or two stereo subwoofers.

The CS7500 retains McIntosh’s signature styling, including a black glass front panel, illuminated logo and blue output meters. Its two-layer chassis combines mirror-polished stainless steel with brushed black titanium stainless steel.

The unit weighs 11.3kg and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

The CS7500 launches through authorised McIntosh dealers on August 28 for US$12,500, equivalent to around A$18,800. Australian pricing has not been announced.