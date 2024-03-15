To celebrate its 75th anniversary, McIntosh has unveiled its new C55 Solid State Preamplifier and C2800 Vacuum Tube Preamplifier, after already revealing the new MC2.1KW Monoblock Power Amp at CES 2024.

The C55 Preamplifier features an 8-band analogue equaliser for fine tuning music precision, which can be bypassed if desired.

The C2800 Vacuum Tube Preamplifier incorporates McIntosh-designed vacuum tube circuitry at its core, which reduces noise and distortion.

Electronic bass and treble circuitry allow for volume level adjustments of low and high frequencies in precise 1dB steps, and it remembers tone control circuitry bypass settings for each input.

Both of these preamplifiers have 16 audio inputs (9 analogue and 7 digital), and can accommodate rich source options including turntables (via adjustable phono outputs) and audiophile grade DAC technology.

There are three sets of stereo balanced and unbalanced outputs on each, for added flexibility with connecting to power amplifiers. The design allows bi-amping configurations.

Both also include Processor Loop, which is not available on the last few generations of McIntosh preamplifiers. It allows for an easy integration of external processors.

Additionally, there is an included remote control, or the owner can also use the front panel controls. Users can also connect the preamplifiers to their home network via the control options on the McIntosh Connect app available for iOS and Android.

Both also incorporate a High Drive Headphone Amplifier with Headphone Crossfeed Director technology, as well as Home Theatre PassThrough, which allows the easy integration into a home theatre system.

Each of these preamplifiers have been Roon Tested, have a power control feature, which allows users to turn other McIntosh components on and off from the device, and built in data ports, allowing the sending of remote control commands to connected source components.

See below some more features found on both the C55 and C2800 preamplifiers:

Electromagnetic Input Switching: Provides reliable, noiseless, and distortion-free switching between connected sources.

Provides reliable, noiseless, and distortion-free switching between connected sources. Level Trim Adjustment: Allows user to match analogue input signal levels to prevent abrupt changes in volume when switching between sources.

Allows user to match analogue input signal levels to prevent abrupt changes in volume when switching between sources. Attenuator System: Provides a precision-balanced, digitally controlled attenuator system for accurate volume control with 0.1dB accuracy.

Provides a precision-balanced, digitally controlled attenuator system for accurate volume control with 0.1dB accuracy. Power Supply: Fully regulated power supplies and a special R-core power transformer.

Fully regulated power supplies and a special R-core power transformer. Eco-friendly Power Management System: Features will automatically turn off the preamplifiers after 30 minutes of inactivity. This can be disabled if the user desires.

Both of these preamplifiers are available from authorised McIntosh local and online dealers.

The McIntosh C55 Solid State Preamplifier is retailing for A$16,995, and the McIntosh C2800 Vacuum Tube Preamplifier is retailing for A$17,995.