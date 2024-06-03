McIntosh and Jeep have extended their partnership, bringing a 19-speaker McIntosh MX1200 premium audio system, which features 1,200W of amplification, into the new 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition SUV.

This entertainment features McIntosh patented technology, including Power Guard to eliminate harmful “clipping,” and LD/HP (Low Distortion/High Performance) technology.

The MX1200 has a promise of producing the highest quality, luxury listening experience, paired with high-end, McIntosh-inspired aesthetics.

The system also features illuminated logos on the door’s speaker grille, aluminium framing, industrial ridged control knobs and the “McIntosh Blue” decibel meters on the Uconnect 5 display screen.

It is a 24-channel premium amplifier that sends up to 1,200W to 19 speakers, based on the individual needs of each speaker.

It has four powerful 6-inch x 9-inch door speakers, and active coaxial speakers which reduce THD (Total Harmonic Distortion) and improve performance.

Each coaxial speaker has a 3.5-inch midrange and a 1-inch tweeter with a dedicated amp channel. There’s also a 12-inch dual voice coil subwoofer, and rear speakers mounted in the liftgate, which can play low enough to blend with the subwoofer

At this stage it’s not known if the new vehicle will be launched in Australia.

Vice President and General Manager of McIntosh Group Automotive, Fiore Cappelletto said, “This groundbreaking, fully electric Jeep Wagoneer S will offer the amazing and unparalleled McIntosh listening experience that Wagoneer customers have now come to expect. We have incorporated high-performance McIntosh grade hardware and very dedicated tuning, which encompasses the sound characteristics of our brand.”

“McIntosh and the Jeep brand have been a perfect match and, in fact, has helped elevating both brands in a joyful and successful journey as we delve deeper into the luxury SUV segment.”

The two companies highlighted their new partnership in 2021, with the launch of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Since this time, McIntosh has made its entertainment systems available in Wagoneer, Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer L, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee 4xe models.