May Release Tipped For Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim

By | 15 Jan 2025

Next Thursday at 5am Sydney time Samsung will start its Galaxy Unpacked event for 2025 in San Jose, California – live streamed for early risers – and the tech industry is expecting four new phones in the range: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Thin.

There have been months of purported leaks ahead of the release, as per programme, but Samsung is not giving much away.

 

S25 Slim rumoured specs. Graphic: GSM Arena.

“New Galaxy smartphone series devices that will be unveiled at the 2025 Samsung Australia Unpacked event bring you sleek, lightweight functionality in a durable package,” it says on the web page for people who want to sign up for pre-release deals.

“Get ready to take personalised intelligence to the next level and discover how Galaxy AI and One UI 7 empower you to do more, efficiently.”

Samsung says there will be improvements to the camera and “better editing abilities”, allowing users to “take on even more creative feats”.

Leaked images that may or may not represent the forthcoming Galaxy S25.

“With these, you can do what you want for longer with an improved processor.”

The latest rumour, from a tipster industry types are prepared to take on good faith, appeared on Chinese social media site Weibo.

Translated to English the post is short and sweet: “S25 Slim will probably go on the market in May.” 

S25 chit chat on Weibo.

It is not known whether Samsung will include any slim phone at Galaxy Unpacked, or get the first three out to market and bring up the rear with the thinner model.

It’s likely Samsung will put the phones on pre-sale directly after the launch, and that delivery will begin on January 30, the day after Chinese New Year.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch, 120Hz display and a battery circa 5,000 mAh.



