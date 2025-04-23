In a move that mirrors Netflix and Disney+, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service Max has officially introduced a new ‘extra member’ fee aimed at curbing password sharing.

As of April 22, US subscribers who want to share their Max account with someone outside their household will need to fork out an additional US$7.99/month (A$12.50).

The new charge applies across all subscription tiers but is only available to direct Max subscribers – not those on bundle plans.

The extra member gets their own login, profile, personalised recommendations, and full access to the main account’s features, including offline downloads and video quality. But they will be limited to streaming on one device at a time.

The change follows earlier warnings from Warner Bros. Discovery that it planned to tighten its grip on account sharing. It’s part of a wider trend across the industry, as platforms push to convert non-paying users into paying subscribers amid slowing growth.

Max is also offering a discounted annual subscription at US$79.99 (A$125) for its Basic With Ads plan – lower than the cost of adding an extra member for a full year.