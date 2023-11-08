Master & Dynamic has introduced a new ANC true wireless earbuds, the MW09, featuring new AI talk capabilities in a redesigned acoustic architecture.

The New York brand is believed to be looking for a new Australian distributor after being dropped by Melbourne based Aqipa.

The buds also feature a refined ergonomic body, up to 16 hours playback time, aluminium and Kevlar cases with wireless charging, and custom beryllium drivers in a closed wireless IEM.

Microphone and sensor placement has been optimised, along with new ANC algorithms, which results in the removal of unwanted environmental noises, while maintaining rich, warm sound. Additionally, there’s Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, the buds are compatible with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound, and are Auracast-ready.

The silhouette has been anodised aluminium and sapphire glass finished, and comes in six colours. The acoustic enclosure and construction were optimised, providing a lighter weight and more secure fit.

Three colours have been matched with anodised aluminium cases, and three have been paired with Kevlar charging cases. Each case provides inductive and corded recharging via USB-C.

There’s 16 hours battery life per bud, 12 hours with ANC, which is improved by 20%. An extra 32 hours battery life comes in the wireless induction charging cases.

Another feature is multipoint connectivity, allowing toggling between phones, laptops, and tablets, and an in-app fully adjustable equaliser allows the user to customise to personal preferences.

The Master & Dynamic MW09 ANC True Wireless Earbuds will be available for preorder from November 14th, 2023, and will retail for $349.00 USD (anodised aluminium cases), and $399.00 USD (Kevlar cases). Australian pricing is yet to be revealed.

The buds will be available in the following colours:

Black with Black Aluminum Case

White and Silver with Silver Aluminum Case

Gold with Gold Aluminum Case.

Green with Kevlar Case

Blue with Kevlar Case

Gunmetal with Kevlar case

Preorders can be placed at masterdynamic.com.

Founder & CEO, Jonathan Levine said “For the MW09, we focused our efforts on producing significant performance enhancements without compromising our obsession with design and materials. We’re most excited about our proprietary AI-enhanced talk solution and adaptive ANC. But we’ve also upgraded the M&D Connect App with new functionality including sidetone, custom EQ settings, earphone battery monitoring and an earphone fit test. With all these improved features, I’m confident the MW09 will sound as good as it looks.”