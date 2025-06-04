This week is set to be one of the biggest for consumer electronics retailers who have access to stock of the new Nintendo Switch 2 which officially goes on sale tomorrow, raking in millions in revenue for those that actually have stock.

EB Games have already stopped taking pre orders due to demand Vs stock levels, with JB Hi Fi management geared up for massive demand from consumers, who are looking for a once in a decade update of the popular Nintendo hand held gaming console.

Obtaining the Switch 2 is going to be difficult with retailers and Nintendo holding up the price with

According to JB Hi Fi management the retailer is experiencing soaring demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 despite concerns about its price, with pre-orders surging and some analysts predicting potential future price increases.

The Switch 2’s launch price is a notable increase compared to the original Switch, potentially due to factors like increased manufacturing costs and potential tariff impacts.

The launch price of $699 significantly higher than the original Switch but this has not deterred consumers.

As for what consumers will get Nintendo hasn’t deviated too much from the original Switch formular that led to global demand for the Japanese console soaring.

Basically it’s still a a small tablet with two detachable Joy-Con, a built-in kickstand and a dock for connecting it to TV.

Despite this basic appearance I can assure you that Nintendo has upgraded almost every component in the popular device which is why consumers are going to have to pay more.

The Switch 2’s LED screen is significantly larger at 7.9 inches across (up from 6.2 inches), while also having a higher resolution (1,920 x 1,080 vs 1,280 x 720).

Users also get support for HDR and variable refresh rates at up to 120Hz on its native display.

The Joy-Con, have been redesigned from the ground up. Not only are they larger, they also feature a new magnetic attachment system with a larger button that makes snapping them on and off a breeze.

Haptic feedback has also been enhanced with HD Rumble 2, which provides a stronger and wider range of vibrations.

But that’s not all because there’s even a new C button for Nintendo’s Game Chat feature.

What is one of the biggest hardware surprises is the small cameras built into the edge of each Joy-Con, which when tilted on their side, they turn into mice.

You can activate mouse mode for the Switch 2’s Joy-Con by turning them on their side in supported games.

They also work well when you don’t have a flat surface in front of you.

As for the home screen it looks similar to the previous model.

As for the engine powering the device the core specs include a custom Nvidia processor that support real-time ray tracing, G-Sync, DLSS and what the company says is 10 times the graphics performance of the Switch 1.

It also has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in UFS storage (of which 232GB is available out of the box). There’s also a microSD Express card slot for expandable storage, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6 and not one but two USB-C ports (though only the bottom jack supports video out).

But what might be the biggest indicator of the Switch 2’s improved horsepower is the sheer number of third-party ports that will be available at launch

This includes titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, Hitman World of Assassination and others, which are all games that developers didn’t even really try to bring to the Switch 1 due to its more limited performance.

The Switch 2 also comes with a built-in kickstand.

As for a full review we will have to wait a few weeks as Nintendo are very fussy about reviews.