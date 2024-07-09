The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched back in January and has since received steady software updates.

A new leak has revealed a new update is likely to drop next month.

The tipster stated the upcoming update will massively improve the camera, incorporating white balance optimisation, HDR optimisation, overprocessing optimisation, overexposure optimisation, face optimisation, and video zoom optimisation.

What won’t be a part of this update, but is still expected soon, is additional camera optimisation for telephoto and night mode above 10x.

This update was first leaked back in May, and at the time, it was revealed that S24 Ultra users should expect “a lot of camera updates” from the “biggest update of S24 since its release.”

Back in March, Samsung released camera updates for the whole S24 series, addressing concerns regarding the features.

There were improvements made for lowlight images and image colours in Samsung’s Expert RAW app.

There were also improvements made to text clarity when zooming in photo mode, as well as support for 480 x 480 resolution while recording Instant Slow-Mo videos.

The April update was built on the enhancements from the February release. This saw improved portrait mode, night mode, rear camera video capture capabilities, and improved zoom.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a quad-lens rear camera system with a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, two 10MP telephoto sensors, and a 12MP front camera.