HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Massive Advertising Spend Fails To Deliver For Harvey Norman

Massive Advertising Spend Fails To Deliver For Harvey Norman

By | 1 Feb 2024

Harvey Norman was the biggest spending advertiser in Australia for 2023, according to data from Nielsen Ad intelligence with their suppliers funding the bulk of their marketing, but despite the big spend revenues and profits fell.

At Harvey Norman advertising is a profit centre with the big retailer buying advertising at one price, and then getting brands to pay up to three times the amount they have paid to get their products advertised in a Harvey Norman discount advertisement.

Harvey Norman topped the list, cementing its place as the nation’s biggest advertiser, followed by Woolworths who also make a profit selling advertising to brands they range in their stores.

With both Harvey Norman and Woolworths brands don’t often have a choice as to whether they take up an advertising offer at inflated prices.

Telstra was the highest spending telco, Uber made its Top 20 debut, placing 19th, while Toyota was the highest spending auto brand of 2023, coming in at number 14.

Nielsen Ad Intel’s Australia commercial lead, Rose Lopreiato, said: “The Ad Intel spend data for 2023 is pretty telling – marketers aren’t just relying on advertising, they’re its biggest champions. They know it’s still the best and most economical way of forging lasting connections between brands and consumers. Top-tier data, like that provided by Nielsen Ad Intel, is crucial if you want to get the edge on your competition.”

The splurge on advertising failed to help Harvey Norman’s bottom line last year with the company, which also owns Domayne and Joyce Mayne,posting a full-year 2023 underlying net profit of $471.9m, down from $673.5m the previous year.

In their financials for 2023 when they were out spending suppliers money on advertising the company, was reporting total system sales revenue of $9.193 billion with EBITDA of $1.13 billion and tax-paid profit of $539.52 million, down 33.5 per cent for the year to June 30.

In Australia, franchisee sales fell 4.9 per cent to $6.42 billion.

Overseas operational profitability fell 40.1 per cent to $139.06 million, due to macroeconomic headwinds, significant deterioration in business and consumer confidence in New Zealand and a decrease in trading in Europe.

Maybe Gerry Harvey, needs a new marketing department, as well as a team that can keep their web site up on the busierst retail day of the year Black Friday.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Godfreys Bleeding $7M A Month Before Administrators Called In
Is Godfrey’s Saleable As Vultures Circle Carcass
EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Strips Samsung Bespoke Display’s From Stores
We Love You; We Love You Not, Rio Sound & Vision Marriage Back On
DP World Australia
Burke Tells DP World To Go Back And Negotiate
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Shopify Magic Adds AI Media Editor
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Crash Detection Could Soon Come To Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra & Z Fold5
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Marantz Unveils New Cinema 30 AV Receiver
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Godfreys Bleeding $7M A Month Before Administrators Called In
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Naim Reveals New Uniti Nova PE Streaming Player
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Shopify Magic Adds AI Media Editor
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Shopify Magic launched in April last year, providing a suite of generative AI tools. Now, it’s adding a media editor,...
Read More