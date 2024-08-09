Masimo Consumer the former Sound United business has reported that revenues are down 11% in the quarter while Masimo healthcare revenues are up 23% with the Companies shares surging 4.2%

Revenues in the consumer business came in at US$152M Vs $174M in the same Q2 quarter in 2023.

No decision appears to have been made on the sale of the business or whether the operation that was spun out into a separate entity will take on an industry partner.

The good news is that gross margins climbed from 33.6% in the same period 2023 to 35.4% in 2024 as the business pulled back on discounting.

Year to date revenue for the audio Company revealed a decline of 21% to $306M from $393M the biggest contributor was core audio revenue that fell 23% while ‘hearable’ revenue was only down 1%

Overall revenue was in line with analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.2% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.

There was no mention of the future for the audio business.