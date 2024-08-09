Home > Latest News > Masimo Shares Take An Uphill Run Despite Slump In Audio Business

Masimo Shares Take An Uphill Run Despite Slump In Audio Business

By | 9 Aug 2024

Masimo Consumer the former Sound United business has reported that revenues are down 11% in the quarter while Masimo healthcare revenues are up 23% with the Companies shares surging 4.2%

Revenues in the consumer business came in at US$152M Vs $174M in the same Q2 quarter in 2023.

No decision appears to have been made on the sale of the business or whether the operation that was spun out into a separate entity will take on an industry partner.

The good news is that gross margins climbed from 33.6% in the same period 2023 to 35.4% in 2024 as the business pulled back on discounting.

Year to date revenue for the audio Company revealed a decline of 21% to $306M from $393M the biggest contributor was core audio revenue that fell 23% while ‘hearable’ revenue was only down 1%

Overall revenue was in line with analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.2% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.

There was no mention of the future for the audio business.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
