“What better way to flip off the world than to put your headphones on so it’s just you and the music?”

So says Green Day singer, songwriter and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, who has been wheeled in by Marshall to help push its new over ear cans.

The Monitor III A.N.C. headphones promise “thunderous bass and screaming highs”.

“Created with enhanced active noise cancelling technology and all-day listening in mind, these headphones let you block out unwanted sounds in complete comfort,” Marshall says.

Key features include 70 hours of wireless playtime with active noise cancellation, 100 hours without; active noise cancelling and Transparency mode to measure background noise and block out unwanted sounds; Marshall tuning at every volume with Dynamic Loudness; and Soundstage spatial audio.

The foldable headphones come with a multidirectional control knob to manage Bluetooth. Play, pause, skip tracks, adjust the volume and turn headphones on or off. You can also start Bluetooth pairing and receive, end or reject phone calls, Marshall says.

There is a customisable M-button to navigate EQ settings, Spotify and voice assistant.

The cans are Bluetooth LE Audio-ready.

Marshall claims quick charge (15 minutes) gives 12 hours of playtime.

Included in the box are Monitor III A.N.C. headphones, USB-C charging cable, USB-C to 3.5mm audio cord and a carrying case.

An ad features Armstrong – wearing his Marshall cans – eating a donut and drinking coffee at a diner. He exits and, as a lamp post falls to the street, says: “The world, well … sort of chaos.” A dog driving a car cruises by. A cowboy cracks a whip. Water shoots from a hydrant. “It’s easy to get lost in the midst of all that. But things have a way of falling into place. But hey, what do I know?”

The new headphones retail for $569.99.