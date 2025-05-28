Home > Latest News > Marshall’s New Bluetooth Speaker Has 50 Hours of Battery Life

Marshall’s New Bluetooth Speaker Has 50 Hours of Battery Life

By | 28 May 2025

British audio brand Marshall has launched its biggest portable speaker upgrade in years, the Kilburn III – a Bluetooth speaker boasting a massive 50 hours of battery life.

Set to retail at A$579 in Australia, the Kilburn III offers double the battery life of its predecessor and outperforms rivals from Beats and Bang & Olufsen.

The speaker, the first major upgrade to the Kilburn line in seven years, is designed for extended outdoor use with a dust and water resistance rating of IP54.

Key features include Marshall’s True Stereophonic 360° sound – engineered to deliver balanced audio no matter where you’re standing – and tactile controls for volume, bass and treble. Its three-driver setup, powered by individual Class D amps, is designed to handle high volumes without losing clarity.

Also new this year is Dynamic Loudness, which adjusts tonal balance at different volumes to preserve sound integrity across all frequencies. The speaker doubles as a power bank with USB-C charging support.

Marshall has kept the amp-inspired design, complete with metal control knobs and a velvet-lined guitar-style carrying strap. The Kilburn III is available in classic black-and-brass, with a new cream colour option joining the range.

“The Kilburn III is a remarkable upgrade from the highly appreciated Kilburn II,” said Hanna Wallner, Product Manager at Marshall Speakers. “It showcases a completely reengineered acoustic design, enhanced usability and over 50 hours of playtime.”

Available now on Marshall’s website, the Kilburn III will hit Australian retailers from June 10.



