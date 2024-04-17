British audio specialist Marshall has just announced its new wireless on-ear headphones Major V, as well as entry-level wireless earbuds Minor IV.

The major updates from the previous versions of these devices is the battery life on them.

“With Major IV we broke the mould with 80+ hours of playtime, but Major V go miles further by taking that total to 100+ hours,” says Martin Wennberg, product manager for Marshall headphones.

“To honour the first pair of headphones we ever made, every detail has been painstakingly considered and refined for the fifth incarnation of Major – from their explosive sound to their iconic design.”

Major V comes with reduced distortion and improved sound owing to its 40mm dynamic drivers. The device is charged by a USB-C cable and can be charged from scratch to a 100 per cent in three hours.

With Major V, Marshall says, that customisation of the M-button means it’s now possible “to enable in-app features like Spotify tap, EQ switching and voice assistant.”

As for its Minor IV ear buds, the company says that it has been designed to be worn all day, with the earbud interaction customisable in the Marshall app.

As is the case with Major V, Minor IV too emphasises its enhanced battery life. The new earbuds now have a claimed 30-plus hours of battery life compared to the Minor III’s 25 hours. A new battery preservation feature has also been enabled in the Marshall app.

Here in Australia, retailers such as JB Hi-Fi already carry Marshall’s products – the previous generation of the Major IV and Minor III are currently available on its website. The newest Major V and Minor IV are expected to be imminently available across its stores and online platform.