Marshall, distributed in Australia by Aqipa, has won two Red Dot design awards for its audio products.

The Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker and the Marshall Monitor II ANC headphones, both released in 2020, were both awarded Red Dots for product design in the audio category.

The Emberton is the iconic audio brand’s smallest-ever portable, with 360-degree sound, 20 hours battery life, and IPX7 water resistance, while the Marshall Monitor II ANC combine active noise cancelling technology with voice control and 30 hours playtime in a compact, foldable design.

Aqipa, which distributes Marshall in Australia, has celebrated the Red Dot wins.

“Aqipa Australia and New Zealand are proud to be the distribution partner of Marshall Headphones, who time and again demonstrate their commitment to inspiring designs combined with the signature Marshall sound,” the distributor said.

Aside from Marshall, Aqipa is also distributor for a number of premium audio and lifestyle brands including Devialet, Audio Pro, Aarke, Nextbase, and Pure.