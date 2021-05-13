HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Marshall Takes Out Two Red Dot Awards

Marshall Takes Out Two Red Dot Awards

By | 13 May 2021
,

Marshall, distributed in Australia by Aqipa, has won two Red Dot design awards for its audio products.

The Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker and the Marshall Monitor II ANC headphones, both released in 2020, were both awarded Red Dots for product design in the audio category.

The Emberton is the iconic audio brand’s smallest-ever portable, with 360-degree sound, 20 hours battery life, and IPX7 water resistance, while the Marshall Monitor II ANC combine active noise cancelling technology with voice control and 30 hours playtime in a compact, foldable design.

Aqipa, which distributes Marshall in Australia, has celebrated the Red Dot wins.

“Aqipa Australia and New Zealand are proud to be the distribution partner of Marshall Headphones, who time and again demonstrate their commitment to inspiring designs combined with the signature Marshall sound,” the distributor said.

Aside from Marshall, Aqipa is also distributor for a number of premium audio and lifestyle brands including Devialet, Audio Pro, Aarke, Nextbase, and Pure.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Aqipa Appoints New Country Manager
Marshall Fashionably Late with Wireless Ear Buds
Nextbase Appoints Acer Veteran As Oz Head of Sales
BREAKING NEWS: Aqipa Australia Appoints New CEO
REVIEW: Marshall Emberton & Tufton Boomboxes – Cool Design, Thumping Sound
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola Working On Wireless, Self-charging Smartphone
Communication Latest News Motorola
/
May 13, 2021
/
Xero Shares Slide Despite Strong Year
Finance Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
Dodgy Telstra Sales Practises Exposed $50M Federal Court Penalty
Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
Amazon Spared From $390m European Tax Hit
Amazon Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
Samsung Works Around Chip Shortage For Now
Latest News Samsung
/
May 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola Working On Wireless, Self-charging Smartphone
Communication Latest News Motorola
/
May 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola has announced a partnership with GuRu Wireless, Inc. to create the world’s first over-the-air wireless smartphones that charge using...
Read More