Marshall whose audio products are a big success at retailers such as JB Hi Fi is entering the home theatre market with the Heston 120, a premium TV 5.1.2 soundbar that delivers immersive sound that the UK Company is famous for.

Set to compete head on with the top end Sonos as well as products from LG and Samsung the new soundbar is tipped to retail in Australia for around $1,699.

Distributed by Melbourne based Aqipa, the new soundbar is packed with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and 11 strategically placed drivers, this powerhouse according to the UK developers enhances every cinematic moment while keeping your music alive well beyond the credits.

Deep, rich bass ensures special effects land with impact, while rear-facing subwoofers and passive radiators deliver clean low frequencies.

Whether it’s explosive action or delicate dialogue, the Heston 120 tailors sound exactly where it’s needed.

Equipped with HDMI eARC, HDMI pass-through, Wi-Fi streaming, Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast, and classic RCA inputs, this soundbar adapts seamlessly to any setup.

Intuitive controls and a dedicated app allow users to fine-tune their audio experience, calibrating the system to their space and preferences.

Boasting 11 Class D amplifiers, the Heston 120 offers multiple sound modes: Movie Mode heightens cinematic drama, Voice Mode sharpens dialogue clarity, Music Mode brings playlists to life, and Night Mode balances volume for late-night viewing without disturbing others.

Styled with Marshall’s signature rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic—knurled metal knobs, wrapped leather trims, and brushed metal panels—the Heston 120 is built for longevity, with replaceable components ensuring lasting performance.

Senior Product Manager Anders Olsson explains, “Most soundbars compromise between TV and music. We aimed to break that Mold and deliver something true to Marshall’s legacy.”

Marshall’s Heston 120 is being described as being more than a soundbar—it’s an experience, merging cutting-edge technology with timeless audio craftsmanship.