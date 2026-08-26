Marshall has expanded its Jimi Hendrix 60th Anniversary Collection with limited-edition headphones, a portable Bluetooth speaker and a hand-built guitar amplifier.

The latest release includes Hendrix-themed versions of Marshall’s Major V on-ear headphones and Emberton III speaker, alongside the new JMH Studio amplifier.

All three feature purple-and-black psychedelic graphics inspired by the cosmic imagery and colours associated with Hendrix, as well as an “all-seeing eye” motif.

The Major V Hendrix Edition is priced at A$259 in Australia and offers more than 100 hours of wireless playback. It retains the standard model’s foldable design, wireless charging, customisable M-button and Bluetooth LE Audio support.

Marshall’s Emberton III Hendrix Edition costs A$289 and delivers more than 32 hours of playback. Its silicone sleeve is hand-dipped using a water-transfer printing process, giving each speaker slightly different patterning.

The IP67-rated speaker also offers Marshall’s True Stereophonic 360-degree sound, Bluetooth 5.3 and a quick-charge function providing six hours of playback from 20 minutes of charging.

Completing the release is the portable JMH Studio amplifier, a reimagined version of Marshall’s Studio Vintage amp.

The 20W valve amplifier can be reduced to 5W and features two bridgeable channels, an effects loop and a combination of ECC83 and EL34 valves. Its cabinet uses plywood wrapped in black Tolex, finished with silver beading and purple lighting.

Australian pricing for the JMH Studio has not been confirmed, although it is priced at £1,749.99 in the UK and US$2,499.99 in the US.

The release expands the anniversary collection Marshall launched in May, which included a 1959 JMH Half Stack based on Hendrix’s original rig, an Acton III Bluetooth speaker and a Dunlop Fuzz Face distortion pedal. The Acton III edition was released locally through Myer.

It also follows Marshall’s recent launch of its first artist signature amplifier in 14 years, the A$7,999 Billie Joe Armstrong 1959BJA, inspired by the guitar sound behind Green Day’s Dookie album.