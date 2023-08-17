HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Margin Erosion Hurts Lenovo As Revenues Fall

Margin Erosion Hurts Lenovo As Revenues Fall

By | 17 Aug 2023

Lenovo Group has reported a 66% fall in net income with the Intelligent Devices Group that sells PC’s tablets, smartphones and other consumer devices reporting a 28% revenue fall, revenue in Asia Pacific overall revenues were down 17%

Management also reported that the division came under pricing pressure with margins falling 6.3%.

Global PC shipments declined 13.4% this year during the second quarter of 2023, according to preliminary results from IDC.

Overall revenues also declined to US$12.9 billion which is not what analysts were expecting.

Shares fell as much as 6.1%, this afternoon.

their biggest intraday drop in nearly three months, after the results were released.

On a bright note, Lenovo who also own Motorola held onto the #1 PC spot ahead of HP despite shipments shrinking 18.4%, according to IDC.

Also tipped to contribute toto future growth is a demand surge for AI servers. The company sees the rapid development of AI applications generating numerous new opportunities, it said in its statement.

The company said the unusual action of clearing inventory weakened profitability for its main business unit.

A big contributor to Lenovo’s fall in revenues was due to problems in the Chinese market with consumers are increasingly reluctant to buy PC’s smartphones, and other devices as the world’s second-largest economy slides into deflation.

 

“The intelligent devices group, which sells PC and smartphones and is the biggest source of revenue, is poised to be the main drag due to sluggish consumer demand and ongoing inventory digestion,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Tseng wrote in a memo shortly after the data was released.

Management claim that they see a recovery coming for the business with AI set to drive demand going forward.

“AI’s higher requirements of computing power and new AI functions will support demand for Lenovo’s end devices,” a Goldman analysts said.

“In overseas market, Lenovo is well positioned with global leading clients and for overall servers’ business, we expect Lenovo to grow on market share gain, product mix upgrade and product lines expansion.” they claimed.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
TSG Sues Disney Over Breach of Contract
Lenovo Launches The Legion Slim 5 Globally
A Huge Asus ROG Ally Rival Could Be In The Works
What Next For Samsung As Profits Evaporate & Smartphone Sales Fall 15% In Last Quarter
Lenovo Announces Two New Tablets
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Logitech Suite of Products Focuses on “New Logic of Work”
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/
LG To Unveil New Built-In Kitchen Package At IFA 2023
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/
Gaming Industry Adjusts Prices To Consumer’s Budget
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/
Aussie Dollar Drops, 4th Consecutive Decline
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/
Unemployment Rises As Dollar Sinks
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Logitech Suite of Products Focuses on “New Logic of Work”
Latest News
/
August 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
At Logitech’s Sydney headquarters, their Head of B2B Sales ANZ, Sean Byrne, said their suite of hybrid-friendly products like their...
Read More