Marantz are promising an AV channel receiver that sounds as good as it looks, the Stereo 70s, standing at 11cm tall, and was designed to perform just like a full sized amplifier, with warm, rich, detailed sound.

The design looks fairly similar to other Marantz products, with added extras including a backlit remote control, and built in display.

The company are claiming it has Hyper Dynamic Amplifier Modules (HDAMs) that are set to outperform tradition op-amps, and six HDMI inputs allow plenty of options for usability.

Three of these inputs support 8K, as well as support for HDMI ARC. There is also support for 192kHz 24bit digital audio and DSD files, along with Denon’s HEOS built in technology for streaming and multi room playback, with support for Amazon Music, Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, Tidal, and TuneIn.

It will available this month in colours; black and silver-gold for £900. Pricing for Australia and the US are still to be released.