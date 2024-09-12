Marantz has launched a new streaming amplifier, the Model 60n, which is now more affordable than the Model 40n.

It claims that the compact just-add-speakers system aims for “outstanding performance with exceptional flexibility and cutting-edge technology”.

The company notes that the Model 60n is powered by an integrated current feedback amplifier, delivering 2x 60W of power.

It also has the HDAM circuit technology, which it says “ensures a wider dynamic range with lower distortion, providing exceptionally detailed and immersive sound.”

With 60W per channel of Class A/B amplification and a built-in ESS Sabre DAC, the Model 60n promises exceptionally low distortion and plenty of power.

The amplifier is equipped with the HEOS streaming platform, granting access to several wireless streaming features.

Alongside multi-room and Bluetooth, it also supports AirPlay 2, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect.

It can handle high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD5.6MHz files, with a promised update elevating that support to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD11.2MHz.

As for its physical connections, there are a trio of stereo RCA inputs, one optical input, a USB type-A port and a moving-magnet phono input for connecting a turntable; HDMI eARC lets you connect your TV to the new unit.

Available in either black or a silver/gold combination, the Model 60n is priced at A$2,500 in Australia.

For Marantz fans, as ChannelNews reported, it recently unveiled its Model 10 which the company describes as its “most powerful, highest performing Marantz amplifier ever.” The Model 10 has “a newly designed dual-mono symmetrical amplifier topology” and comes with two channels (250W per channel), new Marantz SMPS, fully balanced dual mono amplifiers, phono MM/MC and a copper-plated chassis. You can read all about that amplifier here.