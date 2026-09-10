Marantz has unveiled the MCR 60n, a compact all-in-one hi-fi system combining CD playback, high-resolution streaming, television and turntable connectivity.

The Australian MCR 60n DAB model will be available from authorised Marantz retailers and Marantz.com from September 15 for A$1,700.

Its integrated amplifier delivers 65W per channel into four ohms, with Marantz claiming a new power supply provides greater current capacity, stronger bass and improved dynamic performance over its predecessor.

Four amplification channels support bi-amping, Parallel Bridge-Tied Load operation and dual speaker outputs. The system can consequently power compatible speakers in different configurations or operate two separate listening zones.

HDMI eARC allows the MCR 60n to function as an alternative to a soundbar, with HDMI-CEC volume control and decoding for Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus television audio.

An integrated moving-magnet phono stage supports direct connection to a turntable, while a front-loading CD mechanism caters to physical music collections.

The latest HEOS platform provides access to streaming services, internet radio and multiroom audio. Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, AirPlay 2 and Roon are also supported.

High-resolution playback extends to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and 11.2MHz DSD. Other connections include Ethernet, USB, an optical digital input, variable analogue outputs and a configurable subwoofer output.

Bluetooth operates in both receive and transmit modes, allowing users to stream music from a phone or send music and television audio to wireless headphones.

Four Smart Select presets can recall sources, listening modes and volume settings from the remote control.

Dirac Live room correction is available as a paid optional upgrade, enabling owners to calibrate the system for their speakers and listening environment.

Australia and Europe will exclusively receive the DAB-equipped version. The Australian model will be offered in matte black and champagne gold finishes.