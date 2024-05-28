High-performance audio specialist Marantz has introduced two new amplifiers. It includes an all-new wireless streaming amplifier called the Model M1, and a dedicated rack-mountable amplifier called the Model M4.

Sound Master tuned, designed, and built by Shirakawa Audio Works in Japan, the Model M1 can play audio either from a wide range of streamed music services, or can be connected to physical music sources or your TV owing to a number of analogue and digital input sockets.

Marantz says that Model M1’s high-power amplification offers 100W of stereo output with low distortion – 0.005 per cent THD via its digital inputs.

A subwoofer can be added for a 2.1-channel experience, and Model M1’s configuration options allow for full adjustment of both high-pass-filter and low-pass-filter frequencies independently, along with +/-15dB of subwoofer level trim.

Model M1 supports the full high-resolution music experience over streamed services, networks or even USB, including 24-bit/192kHz PCM support and provision for DSD.

The HEOS app can be used to access all the music services available on the HEOS platform, including the soon-to-be-released updates for TIDAL and Roon Ready support.

The Model M1 also supports Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and AirPlay2. To play music from vinyl records, it can connect to a record player (a model with an included phono stage or a separate, external phono amplifier) via the Model M1’s line-level RCA analogue inputs.

Marantz notes that the Model M1 has an included eARC HDMI input which means one-remote control over system volume levels and power management using your TV’s supplied handset. The onboard Dolby Digital+decoding supports audio codecs typically used by broadcast and streamed TV services in high quality. That includes a Dialogue Enhancer option to make voices more easily discernible when listening at low volume levels, plus a Virtual mode that utilises Dolby processing to generate a large, three-dimensional sound field from stereo-only content – ideal for homes where a larger full-sized surround sound system isn’t an option.

Apart from the Model M1, it has also debuted the Model M4. Based on the HEOS architecture and key feature set of Model M1, Model M4 is a dedicated rack-mountable amplifier that allows four independent rooms in your home to each enjoy their own music listening, all supported by one robust amplifier equipped with 8 x 100w of output and 4 x independent HEOS modules.

With fan cooling for stable operation even in enclosed spaces and included rack-mount-ears, the Model M4 is fitted with optical digital inputs and Dolby Digital decoder that allows you to share the sound from your TV throughout your home.

The Model M1 has a retail price of $1600 and will be available in Australia starting July 2024. The MODEL M4 meanwhile is the pricier option at $5,500 and will be available in the country from August this year.