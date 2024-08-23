Home > Latest News > Many A Frown Over Apple’s Golden Brown

Many A Frown Over Apple’s Golden Brown

By | 23 Aug 2024

As a small subset of the internet loses its mind over what colour schemes Apple will employ for the iPhone 16, the wits among them are finding new and interesting ways to describe a rumoured new tone.

Is it brown? Gold? Rose gold? Bronze? Piz Buin? Titanium Desert?

Nobody knows. Photos leak purporting to show the new colour range. Then new photos leak that seem different from the ones before. Is it the lighting, or a wily game of cat and mouse? 

Some seem brownish. Some goldenish. Or is it copper? Is that the Pro? Is that brown a joke? 

Image purportedly shows colour range for iPhone.

 

Speculation suggests the iPhone 16 will come in white, black, gold, and grey, following on from the iPhone 15’s pink, yellow, green, blue and black.

But what is gold exactly? 

And when is gold really brown?

And if the brown is not gold and is really brown, or copper-bronze-brown, what does this mean?

The Stranglers had a huge hit 42 years ago with Golden Brown, a song about addiction. What’s that got to do with anything? Nothing. But these debates are of similar worth – even the people leaking the information say they can’t be sure it’s representative of final designs and palettes. 

 

Purported image of iPhone 16 Pro, unconfirmed by Apple.

Purported image of iPhone 16 Pro, unconfirmed by Apple.

On X, where the leaks often emanate from, people have described the purported golden brown shown in photos as “cardboard”, “titanium poop”, “brownium” and “doo doo brown”. They’ve also had some criticisms.

Meanwhile, one described the gold as “iPhone by Kim”. This was not in reference to the North Korean Dear Leader’s favourite brown loafers, but two of the colours in Kim Kardashian’s new Beats x Kim cans – Dune and Earth.

Meanwhile, one of the leakers was recently caught out by a fake invite to an Apple launch event that had been mocked up by someone who was “bored”.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Apple’s iPhone 16 Series To Be Manufactured In China, India
Apple Jing'an store in China (Image: Sourced from Apple Newsroom)
Apple Aims To Ship 90 Million iPhone 16 Devices This Year
Apple iPhone 16 Series Leak Unveils All Models
iPhone 16 Tipped To Change Button & Camera Layout
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Pikelet Cook Says Stovetop Took Control Of Headphones
Latest News
/
August 23, 2024
/
AI Tech Implemented To Streamline Last-Mile Delivery
Latest News
/
August 23, 2024
/
Carl Pei, Nothing CEO (Image: Sourced from Wikipedia)
Nothing CEO Shuts Down Remote Working Option For Employees
Latest News
/
August 23, 2024
/
Card payments (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Time To Ban Credit And Debit Card Surcharges in Oz?
Latest News
/
August 23, 2024
/
Bunnings Gets Into The ‘Rave’ Business To Promote Brand
Latest News
/
August 23, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pikelet Cook Says Stovetop Took Control Of Headphones
Latest News
/
August 23, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
A person cooking pikelets on an induction stovetop in parts unknown has claimed the stove caused his headphones to change...
Read More