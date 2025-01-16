A newly skinned Beko truck is making its way around the Far North Coast of NSW, and parts of southeastern Queensland, promoting a message of brand reliability.

Beko – which ChannelNews reported last week had rebranded itself as “Europe’s No.1 Large Home Appliances Company” – owns or has a limited licence agreement with 22 brands worldwide including Whirlpool, Grundig, Hitachi and Singer.

The freshly coated truck, which hit the road on January 14, will cover an area with a population of 3.6 million, Beko said.

It includes Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, the Gold Coast and as far west as Oakey near Toowoomba.

It features the phrases “Stress tested to keep you stress-free”, “Stress tested for life tests”, “can hold whatever life throws at you” and “a Beko State of Mind”.

Beko said: “At its core, the campaign delivers a clear and empowering message: ‘We stress-test our appliances, so you can be stress-free’.”

“At Beko, we understand that reliability in the home is more than just a convenience – it’s a necessity,” said Amanda Hart, Marketing Manager ANZ. “This campaign is a unique way to showcase how our commitment to stress-tested durability translates into peace of mind for families.”