Casio, the Japanese watch brand distributed by Sydney based Shriro has been hacked, with the Company forced to cancel new product launches scheduled for this month.

According to sources the business suffered an “A significant cyberattack” late last week.

The company has confirmed that an unidentified third party illegally accessed its network, causing system failures and service disruptions as well as accessing information on future launches.

In a statement issued earlier this week which Shriro failed to syndicate to Australian media, the Company said that they are actively investigating the incident with help from external specialists in Japan in an effort to assess the extent of the breach and whether any personal or sensitive information was affected.

ChannelNews understands that one area of concern is whether the hackers were able to access the Companies global database of owner and warranty information.

As a result of the hack attack Casio has delayed the release of new G-Shock watch models, including the GMC-B2100AD-2A and GMC-B2100D-1A, which were set to launch on October 18th in Japan and later in Australia and Internationally.

The company has not yet provided a new release date, stating it will be announced once the situation is resolved.

Also affected is the launch of the Companies second Casio Watch 50th Anniversary limited series.

Currently, no group has taken responsibility for the cyberattack, and the motive behind the breach is still unclear.