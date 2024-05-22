Hardware giant Bunnings which has more than 55,000 employees across its store network and which operates from 387 hardware locations, announced a significant reshuffle among its senior executives on Tuesday.

Ben McIntosh, the chief commercial officer of Bunnings, is departing. Other executives exiting also include chief transformation officer Leah Balter, and general manager of corporate affairs, Maria McCarthy. Furthermore, Jen Tucker, the director of merchandise, will also leave the business following a family bereavement.

Balter will continue working in a limited capacity for Bunnings and its parent group Wesfarmers on strategic artificial intelligence projects.

With the departure of top executives, Bunnings has moved quickly to restructure some of the roles of its current management too. Ryan Baker, Bunnings’ chief customer officer, has been appointed as chief operating officer, while current chief financial officer Rachael McVitty will become chief customer officer.

Michael Howard, who is currently at Wesfarmers following a 16-year career at the Officeworks business, has been appointed chief financial officer from July 1.

Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider was quick to point out that the latest changes weren’t linked to cost-cutting measures.

“I would have said it’s a reshaping, rather than a restructure,” Schneider told The Australian Financial Review on Tuesday.

Mindful of the announcement coming on the same day when Telstra announced 2,800 redundancies among its employee base – you can read about that on ChannelNews here – he was quick to distance Bunnings move from that of Telstra. “It’s certainly not a Telstra type of thing. This is not a cost thing,” he added.

Bunnings has a massive monopoly on hardware and horticulture sales and has recently moved into the kitchen and appliance markets.