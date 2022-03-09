Apple announced a slew of new products overnight, but Australian baseball fans will be thrilled by the company’s only sports-related announcement: it will be broadcasting two Major League Baseball games each week, along with pre-game and post-game programming.

Apple boss Tim Cook announced that Friday Night Baseball will feature pregame and postgame programming.

Apple TV Plus subscribers will also get “a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content” via a 24/7 feed, although it is not known yet whether the full feed will be available in Australia, or simply the two live MLB games.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services.

“Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”

“Apple is the ideal partner to bring ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to fans around the world,” said Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer.

“With national availability and international reach, MLB on Apple TV+ offers an exciting new platform to fans that allows a wider audience to connect with the game.”

The MLB season begins on April 7.