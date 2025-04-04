While Samsung was widely expected to showcase its Galaxy Ring 2 at its Unpacked event in January earlier this year, that device is yet to be unveiled.

However, according to a report from Money Today out of South Korea, one major upgrade to the Galaxy Ring 2 could be an extended battery life.

Samsung is reported to be experimenting with solid-state batteries which will replace the liquid electrolyte with a solid one. This will result in a higher energy density and faster charging compared to standard lithium-ion.

Samsung claims a seven-day battery life for its current Galaxy Ring. Battery capacity on the existing Ring ranges from 18 to 23.5 mAh depending on size, and that seven-day figure is for ring sizes 12 and 13.

The company is reported to have already developed solid-state batteries with an energy density around 200Wh/L, but is aiming to push that up to 360Wh/L before rolling it out in devices such as the Galaxy Ring 2.

Apart from increasing the battery capacity, Samsung is also tipped to introduce a major change with regards to charging the second-generation Ring.

The Ring could be charged directly from a Samsung phone, without the need of a dedicated dock, reported Digital Trends.

The tip comes from a patent drawing filed by Samsung, with the patent believed to be in the early stages of development. It can be viewed on the World Intellectual Property Organization website.

The patent shows that the Ring will be able to dock onto the back of the phone. The inner part of the ring appears to feature a connector point which can access charge from the smartphone.

Attaching the phone to the Ring will not only charge the wearable, but also sync and transfer data between it and the phone. An outer ring on the phone may help keep the Ring in place.

The development would not be unprecedented for Samsung. It already uses its phones to charge external devices like the S Pen stylus.

The company was also an early adopter of wireless charging that could be used from the phone to charge external accessories such as earphones.

Apart from Samsung, Japanese electronics parts maker TDK Corporation claimed last year that it managed to develop a material for solid-state batteries with 100 times higher energy density compared to its conventional solid-state batteries.

TDK says that it successfully developed the material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery which could be used in wearables and would reportedly offer an energy density of 1,000 Wh/L.